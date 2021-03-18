Analysts Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.12 Million

Brokerages expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report sales of $106.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.22 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $108.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $425.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.13 million to $437.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $443.56 million, with estimates ranging from $407.55 million to $458.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NYSE:WRI opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

