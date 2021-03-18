Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post $2.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $9.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $9.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

NYSE AAP traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $183.73. 858,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $184.91. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

