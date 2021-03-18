Analysts Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to announce $3.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $15.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $19.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.27. 2,256,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $77.23 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.