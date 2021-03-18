Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.29). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

A number of analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

AMWL stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. American Well has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Well by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

