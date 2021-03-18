Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. ASGN reported sales of $990.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN opened at $99.09 on Thursday. ASGN has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

