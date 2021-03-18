Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.02. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

