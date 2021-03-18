Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.64). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($3.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

FRLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,572,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

