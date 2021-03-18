Analysts Expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to post sales of $49.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.61 million and the highest is $50.10 million. Mohawk Group reported sales of $25.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year sales of $358.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.98 million to $366.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $427.26 million, with estimates ranging from $416.10 million to $438.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MWK. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180 and sold 199,613 shares worth $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWK. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 61,025 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MWK opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $724.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

