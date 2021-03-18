Analysts Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44. MSCI posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

MSCI stock traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.39. 9,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.43. MSCI has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MSCI by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $6,445,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

