Analysts Expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report $77.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.70 million and the lowest is $75.40 million. Potbelly reported sales of $87.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $338.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.50 million to $338.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $379.00 million, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $383.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $50,825.60. Insiders sold a total of 13,836 shares of company stock worth $78,108 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth about $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $188.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.