Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Announce $10.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $20.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $6.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $46.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.66 to $57.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $39.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.95 to $54.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.24.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $21.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $474.68. 920,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,323. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $424.01 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

