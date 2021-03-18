Analysts Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will post sales of $6.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.71 million and the lowest is $6.68 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $8.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $23.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.09 million to $23.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.75 million, with estimates ranging from $27.90 million to $33.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,712 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.