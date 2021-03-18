Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CNX Resources (CNX)

CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2021 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CNX Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – CNX Resources was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 239,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,340. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CNX Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,405.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,807 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

