Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (ALO, BAX, ETNB, FMTX, G1A, HEI, IFXA, NBSE, PHIA, SANM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 18th:

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €81.20 ($95.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.30 ($49.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €50.70 ($59.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $136.00 target price on the stock.

