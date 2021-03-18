Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eldorado Gold (EGO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) recently:

3/11/2021 – Eldorado Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

3/9/2021 – Eldorado Gold was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/2/2021 – Eldorado Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

2/26/2021 – Eldorado Gold was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/8/2021 – Eldorado Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $16.75 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Eldorado Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/19/2021 – Eldorado Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.87. 2,487,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,868. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $21,245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 149,922 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $28,649,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $4,133,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

