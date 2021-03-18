Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS: PDYPY):

3/10/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

3/4/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/4/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/26/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

2/8/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/28/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/19/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $119.40.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

