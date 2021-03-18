Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Monster Beverage (MNST)

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Monster Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/1/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Monster Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/26/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Monster Beverage is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $88.60 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76.

Get Monster Beverage Co alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.