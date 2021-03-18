Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tricon Residential (TCNGF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS: TCNGF):

3/8/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $13.50 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $12.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $14.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TCNGF remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

