Analyzing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74% Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.25 $6.23 million $0.50 32.34 Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.60%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

