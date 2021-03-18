Analyzing MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) & Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vornado Realty Trust and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 4 5 2 0 1.82 MFA Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33

Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.34%. MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.18%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA Financial pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vornado Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MFA Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.7% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 6.43% 2.31% 0.80% MFA Financial -118.04% 11.32% 3.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and MFA Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.92 billion 4.81 $3.15 billion $3.49 13.85 MFA Financial $581.73 million 3.21 $378.12 million $0.77 5.36

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats MFA Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

