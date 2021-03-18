Analyzing Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Outset Medical and Edap Tms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57 Edap Tms 0 0 3 0 3.00

Outset Medical presently has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.83%. Edap Tms has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.83%. Given Edap Tms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms -4.03% -11.54% -5.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Edap Tms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms $50.23 million 5.10 $1.69 million $0.06 146.50

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Edap Tms on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer. It also provides disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, markets, manufactures, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. This segment offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals; and Endo-UP platform, manages urinary stones, as well as Sonolith i-sys. It also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; maintenance services; and distributes urodynamic products and urology lasers. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

