Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.96 and last traded at $53.18. Approximately 2,571,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,169,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Get Anaplan alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,651.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,612.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,980 shares of company stock valued at $20,448,429. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.