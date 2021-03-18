Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.84. 1,276,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,540,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

