ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGI. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after buying an additional 704,106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 1,314,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 558,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,634.63 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

