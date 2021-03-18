AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.00% of AngioDynamics worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth $252,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGO opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $882.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

