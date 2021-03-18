AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Hits $0.0196 on Top Exchanges

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $18.97 million and approximately $54.59 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One AnimalGo token can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00051806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00631583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033811 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

