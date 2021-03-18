Ankr (ANKR) Trading Up 40.3% This Week

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $474.50 million and approximately $109.40 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00630114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00068347 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

