ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,515 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for about 2.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.68% of ANSYS worth $836,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 815.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,814,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after buying an additional 146,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.73. 4,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,759. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.45. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.28 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

