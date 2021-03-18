Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

AM opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

