Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.28. 9,668,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 9,934,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $38,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

