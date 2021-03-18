AntiMatter Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.07 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $31.14 million and $18.07 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $3.31 or 0.00006020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00480363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00152187 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00060238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.61 or 0.00678581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00080465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

