Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,421 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AON by 9.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

Shares of AON stock opened at $225.79 on Thursday. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $235.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

