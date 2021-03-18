Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Trading Down 8.3%

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 9,475,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,373,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Get Apache alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.