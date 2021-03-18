Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CFO Paul Beldin Sells 7,500 Shares

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.01. 730,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,880. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $45.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.