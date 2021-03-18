APIX (APIX) Reaches Market Cap of $12.49 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. APIX has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIX has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00054367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00673552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00036122 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.