apM Coin (APM) Hits Market Cap of $14.58 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. apM Coin has a market cap of $14.58 million and $4.24 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00050638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.68 or 0.00625850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00033916 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

