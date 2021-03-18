Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Trading Down 6.6%

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) shares were down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 885,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 466,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AINV shares. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $907.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

