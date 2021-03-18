AppCoins (APPC) Reaches Market Cap of $27.03 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $27.03 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00050302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.91 or 0.00621370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00033856 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,381,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,381,615 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

