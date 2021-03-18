AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Director Sells $3,768,375.00 in Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,026.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of APPH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 143,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,857. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

AppHarvest, Inc engages in building and operating controlled-environment greenhouse farms for producing agricultural products. Its greenhouses distribute more water and reduces usage of water. The company produces vegetables. AppHarvest, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.