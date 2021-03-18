Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 11.2%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $146.81 and last traded at $148.43. Approximately 1,430,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,321,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 5.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Appian by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Appian by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

