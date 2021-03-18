Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

