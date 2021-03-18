Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust

Dubuque Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.07. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

