Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,058.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 351.9% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 399,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,273,000 after buying an additional 311,108 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Apple by 260.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,041,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $120,576,000 after buying an additional 752,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 295.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after buying an additional 115,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.76 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

