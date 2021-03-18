Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Short Interest Update

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTI opened at $67.66 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Molecular Transport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

