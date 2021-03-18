APY.Finance Price Tops $2.00 on Major Exchanges (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.58 million and $3.20 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.31 or 0.00448939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00061719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00129421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00057555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00644590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00075593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,811,258 tokens. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

