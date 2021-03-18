APYSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $668,739.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. APYSwap has a market cap of $11.13 million and $668,739.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.66 or 0.00452642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00061376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00134952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00057407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.00640582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00075637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,665,195 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

