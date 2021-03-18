Aragon Court Market Capitalization Tops $11.50 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Aragon Court token can currently be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $98,583.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.37 or 0.00456978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00062181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00143150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.56 or 0.00650904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00077460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Aragon Court Token Profile

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

