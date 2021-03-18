ARAW Price Reaches $0.0006 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 2,963% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded up 2,935.3% against the dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $169.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.29 or 0.00627999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00024987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00034334 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

