Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green Buys 3,590 Shares

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $16.27. 967,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.88.
Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,152,000 after purchasing an additional 917,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 654,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 156,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
