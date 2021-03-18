Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green Buys 3,590 Shares

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $16.27. 967,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,152,000 after purchasing an additional 917,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 654,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 156,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

