Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stake Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 151.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,152,000 after acquiring an additional 917,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 654,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 156,915 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 78,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.